Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stake Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,087 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.45% of Wabash National worth $16,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Wabash National by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wabash National Trading Down 4.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on WNC. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of WNC opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

