Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $311.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.62.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.85.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

