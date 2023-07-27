Lincoln National Corp Invests $272,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $60.68 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

