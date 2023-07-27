OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.93.

OMF opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

