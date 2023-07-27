Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CGAU. Raymond James raised Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -19.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 8,975.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 2,122,265 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,918,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 12.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,883,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,363,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 11,061.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

