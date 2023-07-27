Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.64. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

