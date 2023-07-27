Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Cintas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cintas to earn $15.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $516.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.70 and a 200 day moving average of $460.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

