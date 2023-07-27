Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.98 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of United Community Banks worth $29,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

