Lincoln National Corp Acquires 750 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,429 shares of company stock worth $5,551,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 161.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $119.82.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

