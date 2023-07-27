Katharina Beumelburg Sells 1,339 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
SLB opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
