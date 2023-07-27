Katharina Beumelburg Sells 1,339 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

