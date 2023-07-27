Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

