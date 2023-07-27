Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.13 million.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In related news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

