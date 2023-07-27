Lincoln National Corp Takes $282,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

ON stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $105.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

