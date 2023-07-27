Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

