Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

ES stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

