Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,093 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $51.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

