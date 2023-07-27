Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The firm had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

