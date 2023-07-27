Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of VSGX opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

