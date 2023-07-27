Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 508 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.69.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $445.00 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

