Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,129,000 after buying an additional 160,524 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,216 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,003,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,940,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,526,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,613,000 after acquiring an additional 93,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of OHI opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

