Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

