Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 630,850 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 630,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of State Street worth $30,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

NYSE STT opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.