Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum China by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $294,441,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

