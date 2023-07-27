Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $357.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.92 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.