First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE FR opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.