Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

