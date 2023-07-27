Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1,164.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $3,821,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,707,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 98.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autoliv Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE:ALV opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.93%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

