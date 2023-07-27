Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $339.85 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $371.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

