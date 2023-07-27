Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,659 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

ANSYS stock opened at $338.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

