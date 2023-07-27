LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

