Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $122,532.19. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,247,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922,199 shares of company stock worth $86,272,373. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog Trading Down 4.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

