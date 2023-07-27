Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,799 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $81,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

XOM opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

