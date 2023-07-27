TD Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

