Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 3,642 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE XOM opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $424.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

