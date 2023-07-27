Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $37,000 in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 509,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,386,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 417,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SMLF opened at $56.18 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

