Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 164 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,765. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $269.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.92. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

