Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $62.54 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

