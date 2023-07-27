Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after purchasing an additional 71,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,478,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 397,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 321,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,707,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,161,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $144.40 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average of $160.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories



Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

