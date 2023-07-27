164 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap-on Stock Down 1.5 %
SNA stock opened at $269.00 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,191.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,544 shares of company stock worth $15,552,765. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
