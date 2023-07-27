164 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 1.5 %

SNA stock opened at $269.00 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,191.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,544 shares of company stock worth $15,552,765. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.