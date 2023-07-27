LSV Asset Management Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.49% of SITE Centers worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITC. StockNews.com lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.1 %

SITC opened at $14.07 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

