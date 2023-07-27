Mizuho Lowers New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $49.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NJR opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 37.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

