Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.61% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of ABR opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

