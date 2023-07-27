Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 681,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,312 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 196,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $317,398,000,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,201.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

