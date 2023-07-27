LSV Asset Management Acquires 3,318 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.47% of American Equity Investment Life worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 1,763,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $54.26.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

