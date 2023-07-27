Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

EEFT opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

