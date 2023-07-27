Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 549 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

