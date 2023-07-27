Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.