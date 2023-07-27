Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 5,535 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $203.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,970 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

