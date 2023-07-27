Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Hold

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Coty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

