Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $175.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $194.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

